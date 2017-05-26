Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

After a Decade of Celebrating, USA Field Hockey Presents a Modified Logo

Published on Friday, 26 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – To celebrate the journey of how far the sport has come to how far the sport will go, USA Field Hockey updated the fan-favorite artwork to pay respect and appreciation to the past while adding dashes of energy and personality to keep the logo fresh and forward focused.



Zooming in on the actual design layout, the new USA Field Hockey logo is a modernization of the previous mark, with the player form set in a more natural up-right position, and a color palette more akin to that of the American flag. A bolder, new typeface accompanies the new player icon, and is designed to stand out in any application. Packaged together, these enhanced details add to USA Field Hockey’s expedition to move the organization forward in all fronts. This artwork symbolizes that rewarding journey. 

USFHA media release

