KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in line with its drive to revive the national sport, has negotiated jobs for 18 more players and two officials at Fauji Foundation hockey department.





The move comes after the federation last month found jobs for 38 ex and current national players and had done the same for several others last year too — bringing the overall figure in excess of 70.



Free from financial worries, PHF feels the players will be able to focus more on their game and also encourage youngsters to choose the sport.



“Providing jobs to players who have served the national team will give hope to youngsters that they can get jobs too if they decide pursue a career in hockey,” PHF President Khalid Khokhar told The Express Tribune.



Khokhar further revealed that all the players of senior and junior sides as well as Pakistan Whites have found employment opportunities in various organisations during the last one year.



“It feels great that the departments are supporting PHF in their efforts to once again make Pakistan a force to be reckoned with in hockey,” he said. “Everyone knows that Pakistan still has the talent, and these jobs will let us unearth just that.”



The PHF, per Khokhar, is also negotiating with SNGPL and OGDCL to develop their hockey teams to participate in domestic events. “Soon the hockey fraternity will hear good news in this regard,” he promised.



