



Dundee Wanderers will host the Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in February 2018.





Teams will descend on Dundee from Germany, Spain, Austria, Belarus, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Ukraine to take part in the tournament.



Dundee Wanderers will play in Pool A against UHC Hamburg (GER), Club de Campo Villa de Madrid (ESP), SV Arminen (AUT), while Pool B has GHC Ritm Grodno (BLR), HC Rotweiss Wettingen (SUI), AH&BC Amsterdam (NED), and MSC Sumchanka (UKR).



It’s another great success for the club who previously hosted the EuroHockey Indoor Club Champions Trophy at the Dundee International Sports Centre in February 2016.



Wanderers finished in fifth place overall in that tournament after defeating Mladost 5-3 in their final match of the tournament. The tournament is 2018 represents another fantastic opportunity to watch a Scottish side face some of Europe’s top teams on home soil.



Speaking about being awarded the top Women’s division MJV Dundee Wanderers Club President, Patrick Joyce said “We are delighted to be hosting the Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in 2018. It’s a great honour to be selected to host such a prestigious event and we look forward to welcoming all our hockey friends to Dundee, the City of Discovery, next February.”



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “We’re delighted that another great indoor hockey event is coming to Dundee and would like to congratulate Dundee Wanderers on their successful bid. We look forward to another exciting tournament with top-class indoor hockey played in Scotland.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release