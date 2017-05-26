



A lifelong Real Club de Polo man, Borja Llorens says he is enjoying a dream season with Wimbledon in his first season away from Barcelona with an EHL FINAL4 weekend still to look forward to on June 3 and 4 in Brasschaat, Belgium.





He arrived in London last September to pursue a masters following graduation with a university degree in Spain and says the switch has been “an amazing experience”.



“Between Spain and England, they are certainly very different lifestyles but both equally good,” he told the EHL website. “I have adapted really well to the team and their work ethic, and I couldn´t be any happier of the way they have welcomed me to Wimbledon.



“I have played for Polo my entire life; this is my first experience playing for another team and I am extremely grateful for their trust and the way they have treated me since the very beginning.”



With Wimbledon, he helped the side top the regular season table and they reached the English playoff final. There, they led 3-0 against Surbiton only to let in three late goals and lose the final shoot-out.



Nonetheless, they have an EHL ticket already in the bank for next season and if they go all the way in Dragons in the FINAL4, they could win back a third place in the European competition for England at the expense of Spain.



Indeed, they enter the FINAL4 as the first English club to reach this stage since Reading in 2011, also the only side from the country to medal in the EHL.



Unlike the other three clubs at the FINAL4 who were in playoff action until this week, the English season finished in April meaning Wimbledon have had six weeks without a competitive match.



In addition, Henry Weir, Ian Sloan and Phil Roper were in Malaysia with Great Britain at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup but Llorens says there has been no major disruption to training.



“Our training routine is quite similar to what we have been doing throughout the season, working very hard during sessions and focusing on the common goal of getting to Antwerp ready to win. Even though there are players who have commitments with the national team, the team never stops.



“We have continued to train throughout the weeks with the same workload as usual. The fact that some players have obligations with the national team doesn´t affect our schedule since this is something that happens reasonably often and the team´s work goes on.



“The coaches have managed to organise highly demanding games for all these weeks to ensure high-performance results. I don´t know how hard it was to arrange these games, but I can only assume it hasn´t been easy since every English team’s season has already finished!”



Standing in their way are, first of all, HC Oranje-Rood, the 2015 champions when in their Oranje-Zwart guise. But Wimbledon were confident they could negotiate the KO16 route past two German sides – UHC Hamburg and Mannheimer HC – and Llorens reckons there is no reason why they cannot repeat the feat.



“We worked very hard to get to Eindhoven in the best possible shape to face what was going to be two very important games, and we did it. The team is well aware that this opportunity is unique and we want to take full advantage of it. I have no doubts that we will perform at our highest level.



“We will definitely be facing a very challenging team but what´s clear in the FINAL4 of the EHL is that no team will be an easy win. I can assure you our team will be playing our best hockey and continue with the good work we have been carrying out this season."



Euro Hockey League media release