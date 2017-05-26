



Xavier Reckinger has swapped from one EHL-qualified club for another as he takes up a new coaching role with Racing Club de Bruxelles following his stunning work with Herakles.





The move sees the former Belgian international (pictured coaching the Belgian Under-21 women at the Junior World Cup) take over from Simon Letchford at Racing, moving on from Herakles where he was a key player in their rise to the Belgian final and a first EHL ticket.



Reckinger – capped 326 times by Belgium – said that the three year contract on offer was what enticed him to make the switch: "It is the long term deal that tipped the scales.



“If I continued to play, it would have been season by season. I started my career in the honor division at the age of 15 so it's very difficult to stop my playing career. But I thought a lot about it with my wife. I had a really good time this season. And it was a good time to step aside.



"This is a very rational and long-term decision. I am lucky to have finished my career with a final after an exceptional season. I'm not going to lie to you either. It was getting more and more physically complicated!"



He is also happy to take on a men’s coaching role, saying he already has a lot of experience on the women’s side of things.



“It's a very nice project. This was the only offer I received for a men's team other than one from the Hoofdklasse. Racing trusted me and they waited for me when I wanted to think about my answer.



“It is an ambitious club and a magnificent challenge. The group is high quality despite the departure of Simon Gougnard and we have already confirmed some top arrivals.”



Reckinger will continue to work as an assistant coach with Germany’s women’s national team. Racing will compete in ROUND1 of the EHL next October while Herakles will play in the KO16 next Easter.



Euro Hockey League media release