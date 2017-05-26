By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Kennedy Sibweche (left) tracks down Franklin Kiyondi of Parklands during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 22, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Parklands’ search for a maiden league victory continues Friday evening when they tackle United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The 6pm kick-off gets a busy weekend campaign underway with 10 matches on the cards. Parklands, who are into their third season in the top flight, have found the going tough this season failing to register a win after seven matches.



They have drawn three matches and are currently second from bottom with only three points, two ahead of debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK). Their opponents have fared no better, with only one win in five matches and lie in 12th place, two places above Parklands.



It is therefore a must-win tie for both teams as they look to claw themselves up the table. Last Wednesday, Parklands rallied from two goals down to rescue a point against Parkland Badgers. It is this fighting spirit that Parklands coach Kamal Singh will be relying on when they come up against the students.



“We are unbeaten in our last three matches and that shows that we are not badly off. However, we have to start winning matches so as to improve our position in the league,” the tactician told Nation Sport.



“We have had slow starts in our last games and had to rally back in the last few minutes. If we get an early goal, it will help us settle well,” he added.



Allan Odongo, who is team’s top scorer with three league goals, will lead the hunt for goals alongside David Kimani.



A win will see Parklands move five places up to ninth spot in the standings. For UISU, the match is one of their two fixtures this weekend. They play fourth-placed Wazalendo on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.



The students were beaten 3-0 by Butali Sugar Warriors in their last outing last Friday and will be out to make amends.



UISU coach Tom Olal has demanded for a response, challenging his charges to be more clinical in front of goal.



“We are a bit blunt in attack and that explains why we have only won one match all season. Hopefully we can get a few against Parklands tomorrow to give us confidence going into Sunday’s match,” Olal said.



Meanwhile, Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) edged out Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures 3-2 in a men’s Premier League match on Wednesday evening. Arnold Marango hit the winning goal for KCA-U to settle the university derby.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park stadium unless stated)



Friday:



Premier Men: USIU-A v Parklands – 6pm



Saturday:



Premier Men: TUK v Parkroad Badgers – 12pm, Wazalendo v Strathmore- 2pm

Premier Women: UON v MSC- 4pm

National Men: Kabarak University v Multimedia University – 2pm (Kabarak)



Sunday:



Premier Women: Multimedia v MSC- 9am, KU Titans v Vikings – 11am, USIU v JKUAT- 5pm

Premier Men: Nakuru v Butali – 9am (Nakuru), Strathmore v Kenya Police – 1pm, USIU v Wazalendo- 3pm



