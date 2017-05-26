

#OpStretcher



A squad of 44 from Hockey for Heroes will march 200 miles and play 30 matches across 10 days as they aim to raise £50,000 for Help for Heroes.





The group will travel on the 26 May from Cardiff to Marlow Hockey Club in Buckinghamshire as part of #OpStretcher, taking it in turns to carry a stretcher containing former Royal Marine Dominic Robert Lovett.



Dominic's dad is part of the squad of 44 and will be taking part in the march supporting his son who was injured during a military training exercise.



Great Britain Men’s Team Manager, Andy Halliday, will be supporting #OpStretcher by dribbling a hockey ball along the entire route behind the stretcher.



The route takes the group to various clubs along the M4 including Gloucester, St Albans, Newbury, Chippenham and Amersham to name a few and the public are encouraged to join them on the march and attend the various games.



England and Great Britain hockey legend Barry Middleton and other international stars will feature at Marlow.



Leeds Beckett Hockey Club are also doing a bike ride from Leeds to Old Loughtonians HC, playing teams along the route and playing the Hockey for Heroes Team on Saturday 3 June.



To view the group's online auction for experiences and sporting memorabilia click here



CONFIRMED DATES & VENUES



26th May – Sofia Gardens and Gwent HC

11.00 Welsh Select

19.00 Welsh Masters

20.30 Gwent HC



27th May – Gloucester City HC, Plock Court pitch

14.30 Lansdown

16.00 Cheltenham

17.30 Gloucester



28th May – Chippenham HC

14.30 Stroud

16.00 Wotton-under-edge

17.30 Chippenham



29th May – Royal Wootton Bassett HC, RWB Academy

13.30 Military Team

15.00 Wallingford

16.30 Royal Wootton Bassett



30th May – Newbury HC

16.00 Military Team

18.00 Newbury

19.30 Newbury



31st May - Sonning HC

16.00 Military Team

18.00 Sonning

19.30 Bicester



1st June - Amersham and Chalfont, Amersham and Wycombe College

16.00 Military Team

18.00 High Wycombe

19.30 Amersham and Chalfont



2nd June – St Albans HC, Oaklands College

16.00 Military Team

18.00 Hertford

19.30 St Albans



3rd June – Old Loughtonians HC

12.30 East London

14.00 Leeds Beckett

15.30 Old Loughtonians



4th June – Marlow HC

10.00 Ladies Game

11.30 Ladies Game

13.30 Marlow Men

15.30 Danny Kerry (Ladies GB Coach) Invitational XI

17.30 Barbarian’s team



Hockey For Heroes Facebook page



