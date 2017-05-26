Hockey for Heroes: #OpStretcher
A squad of 44 from Hockey for Heroes will march 200 miles and play 30 matches across 10 days as they aim to raise £50,000 for Help for Heroes.
The group will travel on the 26 May from Cardiff to Marlow Hockey Club in Buckinghamshire as part of #OpStretcher, taking it in turns to carry a stretcher containing former Royal Marine Dominic Robert Lovett.
Dominic's dad is part of the squad of 44 and will be taking part in the march supporting his son who was injured during a military training exercise.
Great Britain Men’s Team Manager, Andy Halliday, will be supporting #OpStretcher by dribbling a hockey ball along the entire route behind the stretcher.
The route takes the group to various clubs along the M4 including Gloucester, St Albans, Newbury, Chippenham and Amersham to name a few and the public are encouraged to join them on the march and attend the various games.
England and Great Britain hockey legend Barry Middleton and other international stars will feature at Marlow.
Leeds Beckett Hockey Club are also doing a bike ride from Leeds to Old Loughtonians HC, playing teams along the route and playing the Hockey for Heroes Team on Saturday 3 June.
To view the group's online auction for experiences and sporting memorabilia click here
CONFIRMED DATES & VENUES
26th May – Sofia Gardens and Gwent HC
11.00 Welsh Select
19.00 Welsh Masters
20.30 Gwent HC
27th May – Gloucester City HC, Plock Court pitch
14.30 Lansdown
16.00 Cheltenham
17.30 Gloucester
28th May – Chippenham HC
14.30 Stroud
16.00 Wotton-under-edge
17.30 Chippenham
29th May – Royal Wootton Bassett HC, RWB Academy
13.30 Military Team
15.00 Wallingford
16.30 Royal Wootton Bassett
30th May – Newbury HC
16.00 Military Team
18.00 Newbury
19.30 Newbury
31st May - Sonning HC
16.00 Military Team
18.00 Sonning
19.30 Bicester
1st June - Amersham and Chalfont, Amersham and Wycombe College
16.00 Military Team
18.00 High Wycombe
19.30 Amersham and Chalfont
2nd June – St Albans HC, Oaklands College
16.00 Military Team
18.00 Hertford
19.30 St Albans
3rd June – Old Loughtonians HC
12.30 East London
14.00 Leeds Beckett
15.30 Old Loughtonians
4th June – Marlow HC
10.00 Ladies Game
11.30 Ladies Game
13.30 Marlow Men
15.30 Danny Kerry (Ladies GB Coach) Invitational XI
17.30 Barbarian’s team
