By Jawwad Qamar







Five time FIH World Player of the Year, Australia’s Jamie Dwyer will hold a free hockey clinic on Friday at the California Cup tournament in Moorpark College for players of all ages.





Clinic will take place at 6:10 pm, right after Dwyer’s Cal Cup debut where he’ll lead the JDH Montauk Sharks against SBDS Academy in the last match of opening day’s play. All are urged to come early and watch Dwyer in action, then attend the clinic and learn from one of the masters of the sport.



The 2017 California Cup International Hockey Tournament begins on Friday morning with the start of competition in the super divisions at Moorpark College where both men and women will be competing for the winner take all $7,500 prize.



For schedule and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive