Scotland men to face the Netherlands this weekend

Published on Friday, 26 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
Scotland’s senior men’s squad will be in Amsterdam this weekend to play two test matches against the Netherlands ahead of the World League semi-finals in London.



The Blue Sticks will take to the pitch on 27 May and 28 May, both played at 6:15pm (UK time) at the Wagener Stadion.

It’s all part of preparations for the World League semi-finals where Scotland men will play in London at the Olympic 2012 legacy venue Lee Valley, and will face the Netherlands at the tournament.

Scotland are in Pool B with India, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Canada, while Pool A has Argentina, Korea, England, China, and Malaysia drawn together.

Scotland’s opening match will see them face India on June 15 2017 at 14:00.

Scotland Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re really looking forward to the games and they should be a great challenge for us. We're building up for the World League semi-finals, and these are our first matches since World League 2. The boys are looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world.”

The Scotland squad to face the Netherlands:

Wei Adams
Tommy Alexander
Tim Atkins
Kenny Bain
Michael Bremner
Gavin Byers
Patch Christie
Callum Duke
David Forrester
Alan Forsyth
David Forsyth
Cammy Fraser
Ed Greaves
Willie Marshall
Gordon McIntyre
Lee Morton
Nick Parkes
Robbie Shepherdson
Jamie Wong

Scottish Hockey Union media release

