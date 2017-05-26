



Scotland’s senior men’s squad will be in Amsterdam this weekend to play two test matches against the Netherlands ahead of the World League semi-finals in London.





The Blue Sticks will take to the pitch on 27 May and 28 May, both played at 6:15pm (UK time) at the Wagener Stadion.



It’s all part of preparations for the World League semi-finals where Scotland men will play in London at the Olympic 2012 legacy venue Lee Valley, and will face the Netherlands at the tournament.



Scotland are in Pool B with India, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Canada, while Pool A has Argentina, Korea, England, China, and Malaysia drawn together.



Scotland’s opening match will see them face India on June 15 2017 at 14:00.



Scotland Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re really looking forward to the games and they should be a great challenge for us. We're building up for the World League semi-finals, and these are our first matches since World League 2. The boys are looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world.”



The Scotland squad to face the Netherlands:



Wei Adams

Tommy Alexander

Tim Atkins

Kenny Bain

Michael Bremner

Gavin Byers

Patch Christie

Callum Duke

David Forrester

Alan Forsyth

David Forsyth

Cammy Fraser

Ed Greaves

Willie Marshall

Gordon McIntyre

Lee Morton

Nick Parkes

Robbie Shepherdson

Jamie Wong



Scottish Hockey Union media release