By Mike Haymonds



GISELLE ANSLEY and Sophie Bray were on target as England slumped to a 5-2 defeat by Spain in the second of a three-match series in Madrid. Ansley – with her second goal of the series – opened the scoring with a penalty stroke in the ninth minute but Spain were 3-1 up at half time. Bray gave England some hope with a 42nd minute strike for 2-3 but that was as close as they got.



The series is tied 1-1 after England’s 2-1 win on Tuesday with the final game scheduled for today.



Fieldhockey.com