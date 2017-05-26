Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

England slump to 5-2 defeat against Spain

Published on Friday, 26 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

By Mike Haymonds

GISELLE ANSLEY and Sophie Bray were on target as England slumped to a 5-2 defeat by Spain in the second of a three-match series in Madrid. Ansley – with her second goal of the series – opened the scoring with a penalty stroke in the ninth minute but Spain were 3-1 up at half time. Bray gave England some hope with a 42nd minute strike for 2-3 but that was as close as they got.

The series is tied 1-1 after England’s 2-1 win on Tuesday with the final game scheduled for today.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.