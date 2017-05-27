K. Arumugam







One of the greatest sons of India, Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as KPS Gill, is no more. The celebrated Super Cop, who won the top civilian award Padamshree, breathed his last today in his residence in New Delhi.





KPS Gill, an Assam Cadre Indian Police Service officer, is known for his direct approach to counter terrorism, was the chief of Institute of Conflict Management when he died.



The Super Cop shot into fame when he crushed the Punjab Terrorism that threatened India of another partition in the 80s.



KPS Gill was persuaded to contest the Indian Hockey Federation top post by the former players in the early 90s.



He was then the Director General of Punjab Police, and won the first IHF President election in Bhopal, after managing to set aside local Member of Parliament in his home town.



He was again re-elected in the Hyderabad AGM in 1998 before the World Cup.



He won next two elections too in 2002 (Kolkata) and 2005 (Guwahati).



During his long spell, India won the Asian Games in 1998, Asia Cup in 2003, Afro-Asian Games, etc. His greatest contribution to Indian hockey is his interest in Junior and Sub-junior international teams. He actually created many opportunities for the youngsters like never before.



Forthright in his views, he was often criticized for some of the decisions he made during his long spell at top chair, but those pale compared to his commanding presence that lent some prestige to the game.



