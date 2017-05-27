

NFM CEO, Kelvin Mahabir (right), presents the contribution to TTHB President, Douglas Camacho in support of the Junior Development Hockey Squad.



National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) is a proud sponsor of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s Junior Development Squad as this team prepares to participate in an invitational Under 23 Provincial National Hockey Championships in Vancouver, Canada in July 2017.





Kelvin Mahabir, Chief Executive Officer, National Flour Mills Limited presented a TT$10,000.00 contribution to the TTHB President, Douglas Camacho, to assist the junior hockey squad in meeting its travel expenses for the tournament. NFM’s patronage comes at an opportune time as the squad intends to use this invitation from the Canadian Men’s National Hockey Programme to increase their competitive skills in preparation for the 2018 Pan American Youth Championships.



Trinidad & Tobago Express