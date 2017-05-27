Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

NFM supports Junior Development Hockey squad

Published on Saturday, 27 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments


NFM CEO, Kelvin Mahabir (right), presents the contribution to TTHB President, Douglas Camacho in support of the Junior Development Hockey Squad.

National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) is a proud sponsor of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s Junior Development Squad as this team prepares to participate in an invitational Under 23 Provincial National Hockey Championships in Vancouver, Canada in July 2017.



Kelvin Mahabir, Chief Executive Officer, National Flour Mills Limited presented a TT$10,000.00 contribution to the TTHB President, Douglas Camacho, to assist the junior hockey squad in meeting its travel expenses for the tournament. NFM’s patronage comes at an opportune time as the squad intends to use this invitation from the Canadian Men’s National Hockey Programme to increase their competitive skills in preparation for the 2018 Pan American Youth Championships.

Trinidad & Tobago Express

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.