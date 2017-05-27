Butali Warriors eyeing second spot league battle.



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Chase Sailors George Mutira with the ball as Kenya Police Felix Okoth blocks when they played Men Premier at City Park yesterday, 17/07/2016. Chase Sailors scored 3-2. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Struggling reigning hockey champions Strathmore University Gladiators, former holders Butali Warriors and Kenya Police will all be in action this weekend as the battle for this season's men's Premier League title intensifies.





Gladiators whose performance has not shown intend or determination to defend their crown will play today in hunt of a second victory of the season.



Tomorrow, Gladiators will face Kenya Police in a mouth watering clash as the law enforcers seek to avenge last season's loss to the students. Police lost to Gladiators in last year's semi-finals denying them a ticket to this year's Africa Cup of Club Championships. The semis loss to the students forced Police to fight for third place against Greensharks.



Despite being champions, Gladiators have failed to show their might and prove that winning last season's gong was not a fluke. They are currently eighth on the log with seven points from an equal number of outings.



Police on the other hand are enjoying top form and remain unbeaten with 27 points from nine matches. Police, who last won the league title in 2013 have also scored 30 goals and conceded just five so far.



Police captain Brian Saina hopes they overpower the students and maintain the good run.



"We are eyeing a good finish this season and this can only be done with one victory at a time. Strathmore are a very good side that we can't underrate but we are hoping for maximum points after the final whistle," Saina said.



Butali Warriors will have second spot on the log standings in mind when they take on Nakuru HC in Nakuru. Warriors who are seeking to reclaim the title they lost to Strathmore in a penalty shootout last year are currently third with 18 points, two a drift of second placed Greensharks and a win against Nakuru will move them to second with 21.



Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will be hoping to register their first victory against Parkroad Badgers. Winless TUK are stuck at the bottom and seem to be headed back to the lower division having lost seven and drawn one out of eight outings.



Elsewhere, United States International University of Africa take on Wazalendo tomorrow.



In the women's title chase, Mombasa Sports Club ladies will take on University of Nairobi today before playing Multimedia University.



Daily Nation