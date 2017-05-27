Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: As a fresh batch of junior India probables went through the paces at the SAI, South Centre here on Friday morning, a familiar face missing among the coaching staff was that of Harendra Singh. The chief coach, who led the 2016 Junior World Cup team to title triumph, is set to be replaced by former India skipper Jude Felix.





Felix's entry may well bring the curtains down on Harendra's successful stint with the junior team. Harendra, whose assignment with Hockey India ended after the World Cup in December last year, had put a core group together and trained them to a historic win.



It is reliably learnt that Hockey India did not approach Harendra after the team's dream run in the quadrennial tournament. The move to replace him may not come as a shock to Harendra, but it raises a lot of questions about the use-and-discard approach of Hockey India.



It is reliably learnt that Hockey India will formally appoint Felix as chief coach next week. He is expected to officially take charge of the camp which is being monitored by Hockey India's high performance director David John.



