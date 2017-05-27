Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: If the Indian hockey team was to have a designated prankster, newly-appointed skipper Manpreet Singh will fit the bill to a T.





The 24-year-old, who will lead the Indian team at the three-nation tournament in Germany and the World Hockey League Semifinal in London next month, is the livewire of the Indian camp, always looking to make people laugh. On the field, he is key man in the midfield.



The Jalandhar-born has been named the senior team captain for a premier event for the first time. Captaincy comes with the pressure of working alongside players as well as setting standards for the juniors in the team and the midfielder says he's ready for the challenge.



Speaking about the balancing act of a captain, Manpreet, who has led the national junior team in the past, explained: "There is a lot of difference in the leadership roles in the junior and senior teams. At the junior level, we were all about the same age but in the senior team, we have players from varied age groups and experience. For example in the current team, Sardar (Singh), (SV) Sunil and Rupinder Pal (Singh) are iconic players. It feels a little different as a captain to lead a team with such illustrious players. That said, they have all been friendly and help me handle pressure. For me, the team goals don't change because at the end of the day, hockey is a team sport and each one has his responsibility."



Manpreet is grateful for the support he has received from his seniors and wants to be a reliable friend for the juniors now. "I spend a lot of time with the juniors. If any of them are not playing well, it is important to motivate them. Not very long ago I was in their place and I went through the pressure of a newcomer. My seniors helped me then and I'm trying to do the same now. I'm always there for the youngsters when they want to talk to a friend."



Talking about his leadership qualities, Manpreet pointed out: "I have picked up the best aspects of captaincy from captains I have played with. I've learnt a lot from Sreejesh and Sardar Singh in the Indian team. I have also learnt while playing under internationals like England's Barry Middleton in the Hockey India League."



On lessons learnt from Indian skippers, Manpreet explained: "From Sardar, I have learnt to motivate youngsters. When I started off, if I had a bad day on the field, he always told me not to look back. That is something I tell the youngsters now. Likewise, Sree is a very jovial person who keeps the atmosphere very light but does not allow it to distract us from our goals. That's something I'm trying to inculcate myself."



The Times of India