Pakistan hockey team leaves for UK

Published on Saturday, 27 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
Sohail Imran


Pakistan hockey team will play in the world league, which will be held from June 15 to June 25. Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team has left for the United Kingdom to take part in the World League, which will be held from June 15 to June 25.



Pakistan is part of Pool B in the FIH Hockey World League which also includes India, Scotland, Canada, and Netherlands. On the other hand, Korea, Malaysia, Argentina, England, and China are part of Pool A.

The top six teams of the tournament will qualify for the Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan’s will play against Netherlands on June 15, Canada on June 16, India on June 18, and Scotland on June 19.

However, if Pakistan fails to qualify for the world cup it will have to win Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, which will be held in India.

The hockey team will play a three-match series with Ireland before the world league.

Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed had told APP that the federation wanted to give maximum international exposure to players prior to the league.

“Pakistan will play matches against Ireland on June 1, 2 and 4 in Belfast,” he had informed.

Team will be led by ace striker Abdul Haseeb Khan, while Umar Bhutta has been selected as vice-captain.

Other players include goalkeepers, Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas, defenders/halfbacks Nawaz Ashfaq, Aleem Bilal, Abubakr Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan Jr, Atif Mushtaq, Tasawwar Abbas and Ammad Shakeel Butt.

Team’s forwards include Mohammad Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Ali Shan, Mohammad Dilber, Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob and Umair Sarfraz.

Geo TV

