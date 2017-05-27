by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian hockey chief coach Stephen van Huizen has got his work cut out for him as he tries to get the men’s team ready for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London from June 15-25.





With the team weak in all departments – penalty corner set pieces, defence and attack – Stephen has been working overtime trying to get his men firing on all cylinders.



These weaknesses were apparent during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last month. Malaysia played six matches and finished fifth with two wins, a draw and three defeats. Malaysia netted six goals and conceded nine.



Stephen admitted that he would need more penalty corner set-piece variations as “we will be facing a strong challenge to qualify for next year’s World Cup”.



“We have four penalty corner drag flickers and they are working hard to improve on their accuracy and power,” Stephen said of Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim, Faizal Saari, Shahril Saabah and Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan.



“We must be well-prepared for the tournament as our goal is to qualify for World Cup (in Bhuba­neswar, India, next year).



He also stressed on the need to be more clinical in their finishing and more focused in their defending.



The 23-man training squad will play two friendlies against the national development squad next week before the final 18 is named.



Stephen said their training would be divided into two sessions due to the fasting month. They will train in the gym in the morning and on the pitch at night after breaking fast.



The national team will leave for London on June 7 and play three friendlies – against the England development team, Wales and Canada.



Ten teams will feature in London and Malaysia will open their Group A campaign against world No. 1 Argentina on June 16.



Malaysia’s other group matches are against England (June 17), South Korea (June 19) and China (June 20).



The quarter-finals will be on June 22, semi-finals on June 24 and final on June 25.



Group B comprises India, Canada, Holland, Pakistan and Scotland.



The Star of Malaysia