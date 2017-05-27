

India in action



Rivalry is defined as a competition for the same objective or for superiority in the same field.





When it comes to India versus Pakistan few rivalries spark such emotion, passion and competition in the world of sport.



This summer the latest instalment of this fantastic sporting rivalry heads to London at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre as they clash in Pool B at the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



An electric atmosphere is guaranteed when these sides meet, not only will the players be giving their all on the pitch, but both sets of fans will be bidding to be the loudest in getting behind their team in London this summer!



It’ll mark the 168th meeting between the sides with Pakistan looking for their 83rd victory while India will be hoping to record their 55th win over Pakistan.



There are currently seven FIH World Ranking places between the sides with India sitting in sixth while Pakistan after missing out on qualification for Rio 2016 now sit in thirteenth.



Saturday 18 June at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre is already being touted as a standout day with hosts England in action against Argentina after the clash between India and Pakistan on a day full of historical competition.



The sides last met in the Asia Champions Trophy Final in October 2016. A thrilling encounter in Malaysia was narrowly won 3-2 by India after Pakistan battled back from 2-0 down to level before Thimmaiah’s late winner.



India’s head coach Roelant Oltmans has made clear the team’s ambitions heading into the tournament in London stating that a top two finish, victory over Pakistan could prove crucial to achieving this.



Pakistan toured Australia and New Zealand in March with mixed results. Against New Zealand they won the four match series 2-1 but lost all four games against the Kookaburras.



But with all derby matches the form book can be thrown out the window when fierce rivals clash and it will be all to play for when the sides come together on the 18 June.



Pakistan



15th June - Netherlands (6pm)

16th June - Canada (6pm)

18th June - INDIA (2pm)

19th June - Scotland (12pm)



India



15th June - Scotland (2pm)

17th June - Canada (2pm)

18th June - PAKISTAN (2pm)

20th June - Netherlands (2pm)



England



15th June - China (8pm)

17th June - Malaysia (4pm

18th June - ARGENTINA (4pm)

20th June - Korea (8pm)



England Hockey Board Media release