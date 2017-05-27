s2h team







Indian motor cycle behemoth, Hero MotoCorp, will be the title sponsor of the much awaited Hockey World League Semifinal to come off in London in three week's time.





The Indian biggie company sponsored the Champions Trophy held last year before the Rio Olympics, in London.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and England Hockey have confirmed that Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will be the title sponsor of the 2017 Men’s Hockey World League Semi-Final in London.



Taking place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England between 15-25 June, the Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifier will now be called the ‘Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final, London 2017’.



Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has remained the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers for 16 consecutive years now, with global operations spanning across 35 countries. The New Delhi, India headquartered company has an illustrious history of associations and partnerships with international sports.



Apart from its long-term association with the FIH, Hero MotoCorp has a long-standing association with European and Asian Tour (Golf) and was a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Tiger Woods is Hero’s Global Corporate Partner and Diego Simeone Global Brand Ambassador.



Speaking of this partnership, Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said: “Hockey continues to be one of the most popular sports across the world and we at Hero MotoCorp are glad to extend our association with FIH and hockey through this important event. Our title sponsorship of this event is in keeping with Hero’s increasing global presence, which now extends to 35 countries across the world. I wish all the participating nations the best of luck and look forward to an exciting competition.”



On this latest sponsorship announcement, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said: “We are pleased to secure Hero MotoCorp as title sponsor. Their investment will provide them with exposure to millions of hockey fans across the world who will be following, both online and on TV, their nation’s bid to qualify for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.”



He continued: “This is yet another important partnership facilitated by FIH as we continue to drive the marketing and commercial value of hockey. Hero MotoCorp’s continued commitment to our sport provides further evidence of FIH securing commercial partners who share our vision for developing the sport, outlined as a key initiative in our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy.”



FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra added: “We are delighted that Hero MotoCorp has once again invested in our sport, continuing our long-term, positive relationship which has made a significant contribution to the development of the sport globally. We are grateful for their ongoing support and sponsorship which has now extended over many years.”



