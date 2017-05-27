By Jawwad Qamar





Gemma McCaw makes her mark on CalCup2017. Photo: Ned Dawson



It only took the first minute for Black Sticks dynamo Gemma McCaw to remind everyone of her talents as women’s defending champions Jolie Pitts totally humiliated their opponent Oh Yeah! 9-0 in the opening match of the 46th Cal Cup. McCaw had a 4-goal morning while teammate Charlotte Harrison added 2 goals and Daphne Voormolen netted 3.





However, all this firepower was missing later in the day as the heavy favorites Jolie Pitts were held to a goalless draw by Gimnasia y Esgrima B from Argentina.



Women Super Division



Jolie Pitts 9 - 0 Oh Yeah!

Gemma McCaw 1, 20, 23, 41(FG)

Charlotte Harrison 10, 26(FG)

Daphne Voormolen 17(FG), 46(PC), 50(FG)



Rush'd 0 - 2 Gimnasia y Esgrima B

Micaela Dibenedetto 46(PC)

Wanda Dupuy 47(FG)



Gimnasia y Esgrima A 7 - 0 Monarcas

Valentina Paul 2(FG)

Geraldine Pisani 10(PC), 38(FG), 46(PC)

Belen Marijuan 15, 30, 31(FG)



Olympic Club 1 - 0 NorthWest

Steph Byrne 34(FG)



Rush'd 6 - 1 Oh Yeah!

Crystal Horiuchi 5, 28(FG)

Mackenzie Peterson 9(FG)

Kathryn Schneider 25(FG)

Megan Rodgers 29, 31(FG)

Lauren Greer 7(FG)



Jolie Pitts 0 - 0 Gimnasia y Esgrima B



Men Super Division



LA Tigers 3 - 1 Gimnasia y Esgrima

Paul Singh 4, 20(FG)

Pauly Kindi 8(FG)

Eugenio Balboa 45(FG)



Team HFS 2 - 1 Kings

Will Holt 22(PC)

Mike Barminski 31(FG)

Ranjit Singh 7(FG)



Bulldogs 5 - 0 BAFHA Elite

Ajai Dhadwal 12, 14(PC)

Troy Sutherland 28(FG), 40(PC)

Alberto Montilla 32(FG)



JDH Montauk Sharks 2 - 0 SBDS Sports Academy

Will Lawler 6(FG)

Manny Martinez 30(FG)



All 130 teams in 14 divisions will be in action on Day 2, Saturday, as Cal Cup 2017 tournament goes into full swing. For results, schedules and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



Meanwhile Australian legend Jamie Dwyer held a free clinic for kids at the tournament much to their enjoyment.





Jamie Dwyer shows how it is done. Photo: Ned Dawson





Yes he is in there somewhere! Photo: Ned Dawson



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive