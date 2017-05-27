



Ireland travelled to the UK this morning to play two practice matches (Uncapped) against England at Bisham on Saturday 27th May at 2pm and Sunday 28th May at 1pm





The 20 man squad named by Coach Craig Fulton for the games listed below



Jonny Bell, Lisnagarvey

Lee Cole Monkstown

Drew Carlisle Banbridge

Sam O Connor Glennane

John Jackson Bath Buccaneers

Stuart Loughrey H&W

Christopher Cargo H&W

Darragh Walsh TRR

Shane O Donoghue Glenanne

Neil Glassey Lisnagarvey

Callum Robson Annadale

Stephen Cole Monkstown

Eugene Magee Banbridge

Johnny McKee Banbridge

Matthew Nelson Lisnagarvey

Owen Magee Banbridge

Jeremy Duncan UCD

Julian Dale Cork C of I

Jame Carr TRR

Mark Ingram Pembroke Wanderers



Following the series Fulton will name an extended to play a three test series v Pakistan at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club



Thursday June 1st 19.30

Saturday June 3rd 14.00

Sunday June 4th 14.00



Irish Hockey Association media release