Ireland v England (Men)
Ireland travelled to the UK this morning to play two practice matches (Uncapped) against England at Bisham on Saturday 27th May at 2pm and Sunday 28th May at 1pm
The 20 man squad named by Coach Craig Fulton for the games listed below
Jonny Bell, Lisnagarvey
Lee Cole Monkstown
Drew Carlisle Banbridge
Sam O Connor Glennane
John Jackson Bath Buccaneers
Stuart Loughrey H&W
Christopher Cargo H&W
Darragh Walsh TRR
Shane O Donoghue Glenanne
Neil Glassey Lisnagarvey
Callum Robson Annadale
Stephen Cole Monkstown
Eugene Magee Banbridge
Johnny McKee Banbridge
Matthew Nelson Lisnagarvey
Owen Magee Banbridge
Jeremy Duncan UCD
Julian Dale Cork C of I
Jame Carr TRR
Mark Ingram Pembroke Wanderers
Following the series Fulton will name an extended to play a three test series v Pakistan at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club
Thursday June 1st 19.30
Saturday June 3rd 14.00
Sunday June 4th 14.00
