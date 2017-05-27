Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland v England (Men)

Published on Saturday, 27 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
Ireland travelled to the UK this morning to play two practice matches (Uncapped) against England at Bisham on Saturday 27th May at 2pm and Sunday 28th May at 1pm



The 20 man squad named by Coach Craig Fulton for the games listed below

Jonny Bell, Lisnagarvey
Lee Cole Monkstown
Drew Carlisle Banbridge
Sam O Connor Glennane
John Jackson Bath Buccaneers
Stuart Loughrey H&W
Christopher Cargo H&W
Darragh Walsh TRR
Shane O Donoghue Glenanne
Neil Glassey Lisnagarvey
Callum Robson Annadale
Stephen Cole Monkstown
Eugene Magee Banbridge
Johnny McKee Banbridge
Matthew Nelson Lisnagarvey
Owen Magee Banbridge
Jeremy Duncan UCD
Julian Dale Cork C of I
Jame Carr TRR
Mark Ingram Pembroke Wanderers

Following the series Fulton will name an extended to play a three test series v Pakistan at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club

    Thursday June 1st 19.30
    Saturday June 3rd 14.00
    Sunday June 4th 14.00

Irish Hockey Association media release

