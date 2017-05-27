Ireland played their second test against the World Ranked No. 6 USA in Lancaster this evening USA were the more dominant team In first quarter with Irish Keeper Grace O Flanagan the busier of the two keepers making a top class save to leave the game scoreless. US had one PC but the defence cleared.





The second quarter was evenly contested with Ireland doing well when down to 10 after McCay was given 5m yellow. From the resulting PC award keeper O Flanagan made a quality save and the score at half time remained USA 0-0 Ireland



The 3rd quarter was dominated by Ireland with many circle penetrations but USA defence held strong, Ireland forced their first PC but it came to nothing, O Flanagan again produced a top class save from the resulting US counter attack.



The final quarter saw US score twice once from PC in the 47m with Vittese strike evading Irish keeper O Flanagan and the second goal from a quick counter, following an Irish PC, finished by Shealy. Ireland will be disappointed to concede two in final quarter as they dominated territory but US took their chances and ultimately victory in the second test.



After the game Irish Coach Graham Shaw said "Like the first game the performance was very good. THe difference is in the circle and we need to get better at turning circle entries into goal scoring opportunities, penalty corners and goals. We will look at the video and try improve in these areas. We are looking forward to going again tomorrow"



The two sides will meet in the final test at same time tomorrow evening before Irish team fly home on Sunday.



USA 2 ( Vittese, Shealy) Ireland 0



Ireland: G OFlanagan, Tice, McCay, Meeke, Wilson, Pinder, DAly, Mullan, A O Flanagan, Curran, Duke



Bench: McFerran, Wilson, Matthews, Watkins, Beatty, Evans, Carroll



Squad

1. Ayeisha McFerran (University of Louisville)

2. Grace OFlanagan (Railway Union)

3. Hannah Matthews (Loreto)

4. Alison Meeke (Loreto)

5. Shirley McCay (Elks)

6. Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins)

7. Elena Tice (UCD)

8. Zoe Wilson (Harvesthuder)

9. Nicola Daly (Muckross)

10. Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins)

11. Gillian Pinder (UCD)

12. Chloe Watkins (Hermes/Monkstown)

13. Katie Mullan (UCD)

14. Emma Russell (UCD)

15. Anna O’Flanagan (Hermes/Monkstown)

16. Naomi Carroll (Cork Harlequins)

17. Nicola Evans (Hermes/Monkstown)

18. Chloe Brown (Ards)

19. Emily Beatty (KHC Dragons)

20. Ellen Curran (Hermes/Monkstown)

21. Deirdre Duke (UCD)

22. Sinead Loughran (Hermes/Monkstown)



Irish Hockey Association media release