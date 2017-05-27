



LANCASTER, Pa. – While the Citi U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Ireland Series is providing Team USA with vital international stick to ball touches against a strong opponent, it serves another opportunity. It is here, within the three-game event that USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman will watch the USA athletes one more time in game mode before constructing her FIH Hockey World League Semifinals roster. Schopman is playing fresh talent and seasoned players in various pitch locations to find the 18 who will be representing USA in Johannesburg, South Africa from July 8 - 23, 2017. Under the stadium lights of Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. the red, white and blue was able to prevail in its second match against Ireland with a score of 2-0.





"I'm basically looking for players that show me on the field that they get it, want to learn and improve every game," said Schopman. "Especially for the younger players here right now that a big question to ask because they are only here for a week or two. Hope quickly do they adapt and do they listen to the veterans? Can they execute what we talk about in the brief. There are very good things that are visible already. We're young and I think people forget that. Yes, we came off of a great Olympics but we lost a ton of experience. Our entire backfield is primarily gone."



In the opening minutes Team USA displayed strong attacking intent developing long, leading runs into their offensive end. In the 5th minute of play, the USWNT earned its first penalty corner opportunity. Kat Sharkey's (Moosic, Pa.) sharp strike created a goalmouth scramble without a result. A physical game unfolded where umpires were quick to call stick fouls. Team USA earned three yellow cards and a green card while Ireland earned one green and a yellow card. The second quarter showed scoring promise for the USA. In the 20th minute Taylor West (Pocomoke, Md.) drove the ball into the circle where she was met by an aggressive Ireland defender. Ireland's Shirley McCay tripped and fell into West. McCay earned a five-minute yellow card while West forced the foul to earn USA its second corner. Ireland's goalkeeper Grace O'Flanagan deflected Hoffman's crisp hit letting the ball fly over the crossbar.



Despite being a player down for an extend period of time, Ireland was able to keep key possession to find passing pockets until they regained full field strength. The scoreboard remained scoreless heading into halftime. In the 34th Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) located an Ireland foot within the top left of the attack circle for a penalty corner. Hoffman cranked a shot that flew past the post. A quick succession of passes from New Jersey standouts Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) to Michelle VIttese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) ran the left side of the pitch that channeled play forward through Ireland’s midfield.



Taking play to the opposite end of the field, from the baseline of their attack circle, Ireland fought to earn its first penalty corner. A broken stick stop ruined their chance to fire a shot. USA's Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) earned a yellow card for physical play.



Transitioning back into their offensive end, a deceptive touch at the top landed on Vittese's stick for a low direct blow that was buried deep into the corner of the goal cage from a penalty corner. After hitting the backboard, USA’s Vittese collected her first yellow card due to illegal body positioning.



Ireland's Zoe Wilson sent a hard hit to the goal off the team's second penalty corner without a result. USA generated fast counterattack to feed the ball to Shealy who crossed the ball over the goal line in the 56th minute to change the score. USA 2, Ireland 0. Vittese earned a second yellow card and was pulled from the game for 10 minutes. Although they were down a player in the final minutes of play, Team USA kept the final score USA 2, Ireland 0.



"I think we played way better than the first game," said Schopman. "It may not have been as exciting for the crowd because defensively we were a bit better in position so we didn't give that many opportunities to Ireland. Yes, they had possession but they weren't able to get into the circle that often, even when we were numbers down. On attack we can get a little bit better on the ball, but that's what were trying for."



The USWNT is back on the pitch against Ireland Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. EST at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.



USFHA media release