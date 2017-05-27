By Mike Haymonds



SOPHIE BRAY and Nicola White were England’s scorers as they suffered a second defeat 3-2 to Spain in the final of a three-match series in Madrid.





After falling behind to a 16th minute penalty corner strike by Clara Ycart England recovered to take a 2-1 half-time lead through Bray – her second of the series – and a corner goal by White.



But two goals in three minutes by Rocio Ybarra and Julia Pons ten minutes from time gave Spain a 2-1 series victory after a 2-1 defeat and 5-2 win in the earlier games.



England’s next appearance will be at the Investec International series in the Olympic Park next month when the top three world ranked nations compete. On Saturday June 10 they face Argentina (3rd) and a day later meet world number one The Netherlands in a repeat of the Rio Olympic Final won by GB.



