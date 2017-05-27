

England women in Spain



England’s women narrowly lost out 2-1 to Spain in their three-match series held in Madrid as they stepped up preparations ahead of this summer’s Investec Internationals.





The team won the opening game 2-1 before losing 5-2 in the second and 3-2 in the final and ultimately deciding match.



However there were many positives for the squad on the tour none more so than the return of Susannah Townsend. The Olympic Gold medallist made her competitive comeback after nearly nine months out with a knee injury and featured in the first two games of the tour.



Nicola White and Alex Danson also returned to action and were both back in the goals while forward Sophie Bray was the top scorer for England netting three times in the three games.



With seven of the 20 players travelling to Spain under the age of 25 there was valuable experience gained for newer members of the squad with goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard also making her senior debut for Danny Kerry’s side.



Attentions now turn to the games against the Netherlands and Argentina in the Investec Internationals being held at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London this summer. Tickets have sold out for the contest with the Netherlands but you still have the chance to secure your seat for the clash with Argentina on 10 June.



England Hockey Board Media release