By Jawwad Qamar



Gimnasia y Esgrima A blanked the Olympic Club 3-0 in the morning session and closed out play in the Women’s Division later with yet another shutout, this time hammering Northwest 4-0 to easily top pool B. The Olympic Club edged out Monarcas 2-1 in their second match of the day thanks to a pair of goals by Steph Byrne to finish second in the pool.





In pool A, Jolie Pitts beat Rush’d 2-0 while Gimnasia y Esgrima B slammed Oh Yeah! 5-1 as Wanda DuPuy struck a true hat trick scoring 3 goals back to back for the Argentineans. Although both teams finished with 7 points in the pool, the top place goes to Jolie Pitts on better goal differential.





Charlotte Harrison in action for Jolie Pitts Photo: Ned Dawson



On Sunday afternoon, Jolie Pitts will face the Olympic Club in the first semifinal while the second semifinal will be an all Argentina affair with Gimnasia y Esgrima A taking on Gimnasia y Esgrima B.



In Men’s Super Division, each team has one more pool match to play before the semifinals can be set. The Bulldogs edged out JDH Montauk Sharks 2-1 in the last match of the day and are well on their way to top pool A. The Sharks and SBDS Sports Academy are sitting in second place on both points and goal differential in the pool but the Sharks have an easier last match against BAFHA Elite while the Sports Academy will have to face the Bulldogs, not an easy task.





Bulldogs Steve Edwards and JDH Montauk Sharks Jamie Dwyer Photo: Ned Dawson



Pool B has a similar situation with Team Adidas HFS on top with six points and an easy game at hand against the winless Gimnasia y Esgrima men. LA Tigers and the Kings are in second place and will face each other to decide who moves into the semifinals. In a very exciting contest today, Team HFS got the better of the LA Tigers thanks to a double by Gabe Ho-Garcia.



For results, schedules and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive