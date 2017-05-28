

Scotland Wales women - Sarah Robertson



Scotland went down 2-1 to Wales in the first of three test matches at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, part of the preparation for the World League semi-final in Brussels next month.





It was a fairly even affair with both sides dominating certain periods of the game, but the Welsh perhaps took the spoils from a tight contest.



Wales were the more enterprising outfit in the opening quarter and created a couple of good chances, on both occasions Scotland goalkeeper Nikki Cochrane was well equal to the task to keep a clean sheet.







Scotland`s first real opportunity came nine minutes into the second quarter, a high deflected ball found its way to Katie Robertson but she was unable to control it and the chance evaporated.



However, in 22 minutes Wales took the lead, the home defence failed to clear the danger from a Welsh attack and the ball fell to Natasha Marke-Jones who beat Cochrane with a well-placed shot from close range.



The visitor`s lead survived just two minutes, the ball fell to Amy Brodie in the Welsh circle and the Edinburgh University striker sent a fierce reverse stick shot into the roof of the net to level at 1-1.



The goal seemed to spark the Scots into action, at their first penalty corner of the match a Bex Condie shot was blocked by a defender, then a dangerous cross from Ali Howie was well cleared by the Welsh goalkeeper.







Early in the second half the Scots earned another penalty corner after a goalmouth scramble, a well-worked routine saw the ball fired to Sarah Robertson but she failed to make contact at the near post.



But it was Wales who took the lead for the second time in the contest, slackness in the Scottish defence left Phoebe Richards with the ball on her own, she took advantage with a low shot past Cochrane.



The Scots mounted pressure on the Welsh goal in an attempt to get back into the match, at another penalty corner Bex Condie`s shot was diverted by Ali Howie but the effort failed to deceive the goalkeeper.



The fourth quarter belonged to the Scots, Heather Howie and Katie Robertson both had shots cleared. Then a well-worked passing move at a set piece set up Kareena Cuthbert but her final shot went inches wide of the target.Scotland







With five minutes left coach Gordon Shepherd replaced his goalkeeper Nikki Cochrane with an additional outfield player in an attempt to save the contest, the result was a frantic denouement to the match.



Wales` Sian French left the field with a yellow card and the depleted Welsh side conceded two further penalty corners, Kareena Cuthbert`s shot was saved at the first while the other came to nothing.



As the minutes ticked down, the Scots pressed but the Welsh defence survived for a 2-1 victory.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release