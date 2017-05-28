Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USA 2-2 Ireland in 3rd test

Published on Sunday, 28 May 2017
Ireland came from a two goal deficit to draw the final test in Lancaster.  The first quarter had been dominated by Ireland but remained scoreless. The second quarter saw the US take the lead in the 24m as Sharkey scored from tight angle.



Ireland changed keepers for the 3rd quarter with McFerran replacing O Flanagan and she was immediately called into action saving well. A PC in 43m for the US by Sharkey was ruled out as the shot was too high. Ireland through everything at US and were unlucky not to equalise after fantastic ball by Mulan into the circle went unpunished. Ireland went further behind in the 55m when Vitesse set up Witmer for the finish. Ireland withdrew their keeper and as they pushed forward forced consecutive penalty corners from which Matthews scored at the back post.

Ireland were piling on the pressure as they chased the equaliser. In the 58m a crash ball into the circle by McCay was controlled and nicely finished by O Flanagan to give the girls in green a deserved draw.

Irish Coach Graham Shaw said after the game "we are rally pleased with the overall performance in the three tests. We know the areas we need to hone in on over the next 3 weeks. There were some outstanding performances and are all very excited about the summer ahead" 

The team return to Dublin in the morning and will continue their preparations for WL3 in South Africa  with a couple of training camps over the next couple of weekend before they depart for a 4 Nations in Berlin from 15/18 June.

Ireland 2 (Hannah Matthews, Anna O Flanagan) USA 2 (Sharkey, Witmer)

Starting XI: G O Flanagan, Wilson, Tice, O Byrne, McCay, Daly, Watkins, Mullan, A O Flanagan, Loughran, Duke

Subs: McFerran, Matthews, Meeke, Beatty, Evans, Russell.

Irish Hockey Association media release

