Gonzalez Named MVP of Event







LANCASTER, Pa. – Clear skies and loud, enthusiastic fans set the scene for the third game of the Citi U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Ireland Series where the USWNT hit the pitch for a final turf battle against the Green Army. Although the red, white and blue held a two-goal lead, a last-quarter effort by Ireland tied the match 2–2.





Ireland bolted off of the midfield line with a spark of energy to generate dominating possession within the first quarter. USA’s opponents broke into their attacking ending during the opening minutes of play, testing Team USA goalkeeper Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.) and the sticks of her eager defense. Despite several opportunities where Ireland was within striking distance of the goal, veterans Widdall and Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Dela.) organized new USWNT back fielders Ashely Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) and Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) to eliminate dangerous attempts near the stroke mark.



"Communication has been key for us during this three-game series," said USWNT defender Ali Froede. "Ireland is really good at interchanging their forward line with their midfield line. It was very important for us to keep our zone and pass off players in-between. With a lot of new faces we worked together and found a way to get the job done."



In the 19th minute, Ireland forced a foot foul within their attack circle to retrieve its first corner. USA goalkeeper Widdall quickly dropped to the ground to deny the low shot. Later in the second quarter, momentum shifted as the red, white and blue’s favor with fast runs into their offensive end. In the 24th minute of play, Kat Sharkey's (Moosic, Pa.) drove into the attack cirle with deft stick skill to pull Ireland’s goalkeeper Grace O’Flanagan off of the goal line for an open net. Sharkey plotted a ball at close range from the left baseline to change the score to USA 1, Ireland 0.



A double team effort by Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.) and Amanda Madagan (Randolph, N.J.) on the right side line contained Ireland’s forward movement and feed the ball to a USA stick. From the breakaway, Team USA earned its first penalty corner by finding a Ireland defender’s foot, a call that was confirmed after a video referral. Hoffman’s strike was absorbed by Ireland’s backfield.



In the 43rd minute, USA landed its second penalty corner of the game where Sharkey slammed a ball on target. The shot hit the roof of the mesh, going too high. Ireland regained possession as a result. In the final five minutes, Ireland’s strategy included the replacement of its goalkeeper Grace O'Flanagan with a kicking back. Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) trailed into the attack circle with speed to dish a pass to Jill Witmer's (Lancaster, Pa.) stick. Witmer launched a ball into the net to create a two-goal lead. Not settling, Ireland pushed forward. One of the back-to-back corner opportunities prevailed for Ireland's Hannah Matthews to get the Green Army on the scoreboard. Continuing forward with high and hard offense, Anna O'Flanagan ripped a shot in the 59th minute to equalize the scoreboard and create a final match report of USA 2, Ireland 2.



"What you see is a very young Team USA, and we're keen to play and we want to play fast and forward," said Schopman. "Sometimes we need to have a little bit of patience, not only me, but the rest of the players during certain times. It will come. You've seen some glimpses and examples within this event. Now it's about working hard and focusing on getting up to level in FIH Hockey World League Semifinals and focusing on the details like corners, pressing and defensive structure."



At the end of today’s match Citi, the presenting sponsor of this series, gave an award to the MVP of the Event. Helping Citi present the award was Reagan Hollister, a Four Diamonds Participant. The Four Diamonds’ mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research. Schopman and her coaching staff selected Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan, N.Y.) for the honor who also earned her 200th international cap during the three-game event.



"Melissa had a great series; she especially stood out in yesterday's game," said Schopman. "She is a true leader and when we struggled today, she was the one to take the lead, work hard and bring the team with her. Kat, with her goal today, was a close second. It's great to see experienced players separately and together stepping up."



Schopman and her coaching staff will now take their notes from this event to construct an 18-athlete roster FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa from July 8 - 23.



USFHA media release