

Kent Bain in action



Scotland men lost 6-1 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam in a build-up game for the World League semi-final in London next month.





It was always going to be a tough assignment considering that the host side are fourth in the world rankings compared to Scotland`s 23rd, and this was Scotland`s first outing since the World League round two tournament in Belfast earlier this year.



Scotland men's Head Coach Derek Forsyth said: "It was disappointing in that we lost a goal at the end of each quarter, and three goals in the final quarter.



"We`ve not played as a team for a while, and found ourselves up against one of the best sides in the world. But there were a lot of good things that came out of the game and identified several areas still to work on."



The Scots were 2-0 down at the interval and a further goal behind at the end of the third quarter.



But the Scots had their chances, at two penalty corner opportunities both Willie Marshall and Cammie Fraser had their chances saved.



The Scotland goal was created by the ingenuity of Kenny Bain, he found a Dutch foot in the circle for a penalty corner and Willie Marshall converted with a direct shot.



Scottish Hockey Union media release