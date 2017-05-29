Holly MacNeil







National Hockey Week returns in 2017 and this year will run from June 17 – 25 and includes Olympic Day which takes place annually on June 23.





The aim of the week is to celebrate all aspects of the sport from the players, to volunteers, umpires, coaches and families who give up their time to support their loved ones who are involved in hockey.



Along with celebrating those currently involved, National Hockey Week aims to encourage fans of the sport of all ages, genders and abilities to pick up a hockey stick and give the sport a go.



During the week, we’ll be running competitions, sharing the best hockey stories from around the country and encouraging local clubs to take part through hosting family and friends come and try fun days.



In addition to all of the stories we’ll be running in Australia, our national women’s team the Hockeyroos will be over in Belgium taking part in the World League Semi-Finals from June 21 in order to qualify for the World League Finals and the 2018 World Cup, so we’ll be keeping you updated with all of the action from the games, as well as the behind-the-scenes action in Brussels.



Make sure you keep an eye out on our Facebook and Instagram accounts for your chance to win and to hear all about the fantastic things happening in the hockey community.



If you’re interested in finding your local club and trying your hand at hockey, check out the following link to look at your options: http://www.hockey.org.au/playing



Hockey Australia media release