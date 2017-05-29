By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Hockey Union men’s premier league reigning champions Strathmore University Gladiators’ woes continued as they suffered a humiliating 2-5 defeat to Wazalendo in a match played yesterday at City Park Stadium. The loss reduced the student’s chances of chances of successfully defending their title.





Two goals by Elly Mwanzi and a goal each from Stanley Chege, Peter Mulati and Davis Mulongo and 32 minutes was all Wazalendo needed to secure their fourth victory of the season. A delighted Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi said that a good start to the match and quick goals earned them the victory.



Wazalendo began their hunt for goals from the onset with their forward trio of Chege, Nelson Shiraku and Mwanzi surged forward into the Gladiators territory. Chege was on target five minutes into play through a penalty corner conversion to give his their opening goal. The quick goal awakened Strathmore defenders as well as their forwards who intensified the hunt for an equalizer.



After failed attempts from both sides, the first quarter ended with the champions a goal down. Mulati fired past Okinda on the 18th minute with Mulongo making it 3-0 three minutes later. Mwanzi scored his first to half time to give Wazalendo a comfortable 4-0 lead going into the break.



The match was done and dusted on the 32nd minute as Mwanzi completed his brace making it 5-0 for his side. Sure to have bagged maximum points, Wazalendo played defensively for the remaining minutes of the game as Strathmore fought harder in their quest to to avoid an embarrassing day.



Wazalendo took their foot off the pedal in the dying minutes of the game allowing Gladiators to score two quick goals. Cornelius Mambili pulled one back for the students in the 58th minute. Wazalendo goalie Bright Kezengwa failed Festus Onyango’s test seconds to the final whistle to settle for a 5-2 win.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge described his team’s performance as a disaster. “We deserved to lose because of our bad display. My players failed to show champions form,” Senge said.



In another men’s encounter, newcomers Technical University of Kenya suffered yet another loss after going down 2-0 to Parkroad Badgers.



The Standard Online