By Elizabeth Mburugu





Hockey giants Butali Sugar Warriors dropped two crucial points after they drew 1-1 against Nakuru yesterday at Greensted School.





At City Park, Kenya Police edged defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators 1-0, their fourth loss this season.



The draw dashed Butali’s hopes of moving second and are now third with 19 points, one less than Greensharks. The 2015 champions found themselves trailing after 11 minutes as Dolcan Mugaisi put the hosts in the lead.



Warriors began hunting for an equaliser with utmost urgency and their efforts bore fruit 11 minutes later through Billy Mollah.



The two were the only goals of the match as both teams failed to break each other’s defence and settled for a 1-1 draw at full time.



The match was delayed for a while before the first whistle and Butali team manager Kamal Sembi said that could have had a negative impact on his players.



“We got to the pitch and there were no officials.



“At some point, we were not even sure if the match would be played and I think the confusion and the unexpected delay might have had a toll on my players,” Sembi said.



In Nairobi, a third-minute Samuel Wokila penalty corner goal was enough to give the 2013 holders their 10th league win.



The victory boost the law enforcers’ campaign to reclaim the trophy that has eluded them for the past three seasons.



Police captain Brian Saina was contented with the three points.



“Winning against Strathmore has not been easy for us and it has always been by a small margin. We lost to them last season when it mattered most and I’m glad we got it right this time round,” Saina said.



Despite the loss, Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said his players showed some improvement.



“They played better than they did in our last match and it is a good thing.”



In the women’s contest, Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) registered their first points of the weekend following their 2-0 victory over Multimedia University.



Laura Kagendo and Iha Kasichana scored for MSC, who drew 1-1 against University of Nairobi.



Vikings also had a successful outing after they defeated Kenyatta University Titans 2-1.



