Kenya Police on Sunday maintained their perfect start to the season after a hard fought 1-0 win over champions Strathmore University Gladiators in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





A third-minute strike from Samuel Wokila gave the law enforcers the three points and their 10th successive win of the season, equalling Butali’s record set in the 2014/15 season.



The defeat completed a miserable weekend for the champions, who lost 5-2 to Wazalendo on Saturday.



The students remain eighth on eight points but are now 22 points behind Police who top the log on 30 points after the win. At the Greensteds grounds, Nakuru, Butali Sugar dropped two points after they rallied from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Nakuru Athletic Club as USIU settled for a goalless draw with Wazalendo at City Park in another top flight men's encounter.



In the women’s Premier League, Mombasa Sports Club recorded their first win of the season after a 2-0 win over Multimedia University as Vikings hit Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 2-1 in another encounter.





Police, who lost to the Strathmore 3-2 in last season’s semi-finals, came into the match on the back of nine straight wins, their best start to a league season.



And they went ahead with their first chance of the game as Wokila slammed home Brian Saina’s penalty corner to hand the 2013 champions the perfect start.



The goal shocked the students, who had yet to settle the match, and were still smarting from Saturday’s heavy loss to Wazalendo.



The early goal saw Police dictate play and they continued to pour forward in search of more goals, with Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu troubling the Strathmore defence with their pace.



The duo combined to create another chance for Wokila, but Strathmore keeper Simon Odhiambo, who started ahead of Peter Okinda, did well to keep the ball out.



Police were unable to add to their advantage despite creating more chances.



“We should have won by a wider margin but we are glad we got the three points. We got tired in the last two quarters but I am satisfied with the result,” Police stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi said.



His Strathmore counterpart Meshack Senge was pleased with his team’s fighting spirit despite the loss.



“A much improved performance from the lads but we still have work to do in order to get back to winning ways,” Senge said.



In Nakuru, the hosts went ahead in the 11th minute through Dolcan Mugaisi’s field goal.



Butali however hit back in the second quarter with Billy Mollah scrambling home the equaliser. Butali were let down by poor finishing and the homeside held out for the point.



The result saw Butali miss the chance to topple Greensharks from second spot in the table and the lakeside club remain third on 19 points.



