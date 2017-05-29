



Mannheimer HC dethroned Rot-Weiss Köln courtesy of s dramatic 3-2 final win to see them claim the German outdoor title for the first time in their history.





After going behind to a Christophr Rühr penalty stroke, Mannheim bounced back to build a 3-1 lead with goals from Tomas Prochazka, Luca Müller and Timm Haase.



Tom Grambusch pulled a goal back from a corner in the closing five minutes and they had four more corner chances in a final frenzy of attacks. But Mannheim kept them all out to cling on to their narrow 3-2 lead and secure the title.



Speaking afterwards, the champions’ coach Michael McCann said: "We knew that we had not played well against Mülheim yesterday [in their semi-final win via a shoot-out] and were happy to have made it through to the final.



“Today, it was clear to us that we had to stop Köln’s attacks from the first minute to have a chance and it worked out.



“We lost Guido Barreiros after five minutes because of an injury and Gonzalo Peillat had no luck today with his corners but if you find other guys who will run down the line of a corner or block shots off the line to balance that for the team, then you will be the best team in Germany!”



For Rot-Weiss coach André Henning, he said: "We have to acknowledge that MHC put an incredibly strong defensive strategy together. On the other hand, we defended below par in the first half and Mannheim took advantage.



“At 3-1 down, we played well. There, we were the better team and had enough chances to get at least one corner goal. In the end, we were not on it for the whole final and did not deserve it.



“I hope this defeat was a shot in the arm at the right time before the FINAL4 of the EHL next week!”



Euro Hockey League media release