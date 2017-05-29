By Jawwad Qamar



The 46th edition of Cal Cup is set for two exciting finals on Memorial Day at Moorpark College. Last year’s winners Jolie Pitts will be going for their fourth Cal Cup women’s crown taking on Gimnasia y Esgrima A, while last year’s finalist, Team Adidas HFS will face the LA Tigers for men’s title.





In women’s first semifinal on Sunday, all it took was a sixth minute penalty corner goal by Daphne Voormolen to move Jolie Pitts pass the Olympic Club into tomorrow’s final to play for $7,500 prize money.



In the all Argentinean second semifinal between Gimnasia y Esgrima teams, captain Geraldine Pisani of Gimnasia y Esgrima A scored in each half on penalty corners for a comfortable 2-1 victory over Gimnasia y Esgrima B. Valentina Greco finally put one in for Gimnasia y Esgrima B with 5 minutes left in the game.





Gimnasia y Esgrima A against Gimnasia y Esgrima B in semifinal on Sunday at Cal Cup 2017 Photo: Ned Dawson



In the men’s first semifinal, LA Tigers easily beat the Bulldogs 3-1 on goals by Paul Singh, Duncan Scott and Brandon Pereira after the Bulldogs had taken an early lead on a goal by Colin Scally.



It was also a comfortable 3-1 victory for Team Adidas HFS over JDH Montauk Sharks in the second semifinal as Jarred Martin struck for two goals in the second half and Will Holt added one on a penalty corner. Jamie Dwyer, the Aussie legend everyone has been coming to see, finally got the Sharks on the scoreboard in the 40 minute mark but it took a penalty stroke to do it.



Tomorrow’s final between the LA Tigers and Team Adidas HFS will be a repeat of pool B play when in an exciting encounter HFS won 5-3. Earlier today the Tigers beat the Kings 4-3, in the most thrilling match of the tournament, to qualify for the semifinals, thanks to the penalty corner strike by Jags Gill in the 44th minute after the teams were deadlocked at 3-3.



Pool A had an exciting finish of it’s in own in the last match between the Sharks and BAFHA Elite and it took a beauty of a goal by Dwyer to break the 1-1 tie in the 41st minute and send the Sharks to the semifinals.





Brandon Karess of LA Tigers making a stick save on Bulldogs Pat Cota’s attempt on Sunday at Cal Cup 2016 - photo by Ned Dawson



Monday’s matches



Women Final

Jolie Pitts vs Gimnasia y Esgrima A 1:15 PM



Men Final

LA Tigers vs Team Adidas HFS 2:25 PM



For results, schedules and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive