SCOTLAND 0-1 WALES







Scotland had most of the possession and most of the pressure, but it was Wales that won the second test match with a single strike to go two up in the three match series.





The score line might in fact have been increased but for two fantastic penalty saves by Scottish goalkeeper Amy Gibson on her return to Scotland duty after a couple of years.



The Scots’ only chance in the first quarter came from a penetrating run by Millie Brown, she swept past a couple of defender and drove into the circle, but her high shot was batted away by the goalkeeper.





Amy Gibson



The home side had a lot of pressure in the second quarter but failed to convert into goals. At their first penalty corner an intricate routine set up Kareena Cuthbert but her final shot was blocked. Not long after a bouncing through ball entered the Welsh circle but it was missed by Heather Lang.



Despite all the home possession it was Wales who should have taken the lead in the third quarter, Cuthbert illegally stopped the ball on the line, but Joanne Westwood`s effort from the spot was easily blocked by Gibson.



Into the final quarter a promising move was started by Heather Howie but Sarah Robertson`s eventual shot went wide of the target.



But it was Wales who got their noses in front at a set piece, Tina Evans seemed to have plenty of time to fire a low shot into the net.







With six minutes left, for the second time over the weekend coach Gordon Shepherd elected to replace Gibson in goal with an additional outfield player to attempt to rescue the contest.



The gamble seemed to have backfired when Emily Newlands was forced to concede another penalty with an illegal save on the line. Gibson returned temporarily to deal with the spot effort and produced a great save to deny Leah Wilkinson`s high flick.



The Scots continued to press in the closing minutes, at only their second penalty corner the ball was switched back to Sarah Robertson but the Edinburgh University striker only made partial contact with the ball and the chance was lost.







In the end the Welsh defence held out to deny the Scots an equaliser, but the final action of the game was at the other end when the Welsh were awarded an overtime penalty corner, but again Gibson was equal to the task.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release