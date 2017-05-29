



Scotland men went down 4-1 to world number four ranked Netherlands in Amsterdam as part of the build-up for the World League semi-final in London next month.





It was a first half that could have been better for the Blue Sticks as the host side went 3-0 ahead at the interval, but Head Coach Derek Forsyth was pleased with his side’s second half efforts away from home against a top-class side.



The third quarter saw a revival in the Scots performance and the score was pulled back to 3-1. The goal emanated from a flowing move by several players which opened up the Dutch defence and it was finished off when Kenny Bain swept the ball into the roof of the net.



The Scots followed up with a couple of other chances to pull the score back, Wei Adams hit the post from a penalty corner strike, and then Nicky Parkes came close with a reverse stick shot that brought out the best in the Dutch goalkeeper.



In the final quarter the Scots lost a fourth goal to complete the scoring.



Forsyth said: "We made a poor start to the game but there was a definite step up in performance in the second half. We scored a good goal and the Dutch were restricted to much fewer chances in the second period, unfortunately we lost a soft goal in the final quarter."



Scottish Hockey Union media release