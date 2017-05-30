By BRIAN YONGA





Strathmore University Gladiators coach Meshack Senge admits his charges face a real challenge to hold on to their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League crown after a dismal performance at the weekend.





The champions lost two matches this weekend - a 5-2 walloping by Wazalendo on Saturday and a 1-0 loss to Kenya Police on Sunday at the City Park Stadium.



The result saw the students drop to 11th place with seven points, a whopping 23 points behind leaders Police after nine matches.



They have won only once all season, lost thrice and drawn four times, a tally that has Senge worried about his team’s chances of retaining the title. His side are just four points off the relegation zone.



“We are definitely not playing like champions and there is a lot of work to be done in order to save our season. We showed a lot of improvement against Police and we need more of that fighting spirit this season,” Senge said on Monday.



The tactician, who led the Madaraka-based side to their third league title last year, has however ruled out conceding the title just yet. “It is difficult but not impossible because anything can happen. We are rebuilding the team and it will take time to get them to last season’s form,” he added.



One team that looks like champions is Kenya Police.



The law enforcers maintained their perfect start to the season after weekend’s win against Strathmore. They are on 30 points, 10 clear of second-placed Greensharks, who were not in action this weekend.



The 2013 champions also equalled Butali Sugar Warriors’ record of 10 straight wins set during the 2014/15 season.



Police skipper Brian Saina attributes their good form to team work and fighting spirit.



“Everyone is playing for each other, the goals are scored by everyone and we have great team spirit. We are taking a game at a time because the league is still long,” Saina said. Butali’s 100 per cent record was ended after they drew 1-1 away to Nakuru Athletic Club.



The draw left Butali in third place with 19 points, though they have played three games less than Police. Wazalendo, who collected four points from their two weekend assignments, are in fourth place with 15 points, with Chase Sailors (10) a place back.



In the women’s Premier League, USIU Spartans ended JKUAT’s unbeaten run after a 2-0 win in their match. The result moved Spartans to second place on 15 points, three behind leaders Telkom Orange.



