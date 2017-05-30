



The Euro Hockey League has introduced a new signature sound to elevate the world’s best club hockey competition to a new level.





Since 2007, 24 of Europe’s leading clubs have been competing each season for the EHL title and the Alain Danet Trophy with millions watching the games worldwide and online as well.



To further strengthen the EHL brand, BLCKBRD Sound Branding has produced a new musical identity for the EHL which made its debut at the KO16. This music will be played preceding and during all EHL matches.



“We are very happy with our own sound. It creates an even bigger EHL experience and really lifts the tournament to the next level”, says Hans-Erik Tuijt, chairman of the Euro Hockey League.



Hockey matches have specific moments that will be supported by the use of music. The music is based on a musical theme of four notes that can be heard throughout the different compositions.



Preceding the match fans will hear the Walk-on theme and Anthem, which have classical elements to enhance the hero-status of the players.



The goal-tune, on the other hand, is modern and energetic. Other tunes are used during a video-referee call and the 40 seconds leading up to a penalty corner.



The sound of the EHL has already been used during the KO16 and KO8 rounds in April in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.



The FINAL4 games between Rot-Weiss Köln (Germany), Wimbledon (England), HC Oranje-Rood (Netherlands) and KHC Dragons (Belgium) will be held on June 3 and 4 in Antwerp (Belgium). More information can be found on www.ehlhockey.tv and on www.blckbrd.eu.



** To listen to the new musical identity, click here: https://vimeo.com/217984653



Euro Hockey League media release