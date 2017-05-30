Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: An uphill task to beat mighty Germany and Belgium

Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 65
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

India will play two matches each against Germany and Belgium in Dusseldorf before the World Cup Qualifier. On turf hockey India fails to win back to back versus mighty Germany. Resurgent from Johannesburg Champions Challenge (2011) Belgium have upper hand against India.  Highlights of recent matches of India against these giants and all statistical updates are given below:



2014: Hockey World League-New Delhi, IND 5-GER 4
India got penalty corner when 20 seconds remains on clock. Hooter sounds, penalty corner was well taken, Rupinderpal Singh scored the winning goal.

2011: Champions Challenge-Johannesburg, BEL 4- IND 3.
India leads 3-1 till last quarter of the final match. Tomfooling of Indian defence and goalkeeper captain Bharat Chetri allows the Belgians to score the goals. Fourth goal came in 41 seconds before the hooter by Tom Boon of Belgium. In pool match too Belgium drew the match 3-3. The third Belgian goal came 26 sec before hooter when Xavier Rekinger’s reverse drive went in after goalkeeper Chetri had blocked two previous shots on the penalty corners.

India vs. Germany

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

94

18

25

51

143

208

On  turf hockey

74

10

17

47

113

187

Last 5 matches

5

0

2

3

5

11

 India vs. Belgium

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

68

44

10

14

187

105

On  turf hockey

48

27

7

14

122

93

Last 5 matches

5

1

0

4

6

12

