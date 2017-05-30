

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



India will play two matches each against Germany and Belgium in Dusseldorf before the World Cup Qualifier. On turf hockey India fails to win back to back versus mighty Germany. Resurgent from Johannesburg Champions Challenge (2011) Belgium have upper hand against India. Highlights of recent matches of India against these giants and all statistical updates are given below:





2014: Hockey World League-New Delhi, IND 5-GER 4

India got penalty corner when 20 seconds remains on clock. Hooter sounds, penalty corner was well taken, Rupinderpal Singh scored the winning goal.



2011: Champions Challenge-Johannesburg, BEL 4- IND 3.

India leads 3-1 till last quarter of the final match. Tomfooling of Indian defence and goalkeeper captain Bharat Chetri allows the Belgians to score the goals. Fourth goal came in 41 seconds before the hooter by Tom Boon of Belgium. In pool match too Belgium drew the match 3-3. The third Belgian goal came 26 sec before hooter when Xavier Rekinger’s reverse drive went in after goalkeeper Chetri had blocked two previous shots on the penalty corners.



India vs. Germany

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 94 18 25 51 143 208 On turf hockey 74 10 17 47 113 187 Last 5 matches 5 0 2 3 5 11

India vs. Belgium

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 68 44 10 14 187 105 On turf hockey 48 27 7 14 122 93 Last 5 matches 5 1 0 4 6 12

Fieldhockey.com