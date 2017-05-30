By Jawwad Qamar





A very jubilant 2017 Cal Cup Women’s Champions Gimnasia y Esgrima A - photo by Ned Dawson



Four long days of non-stop field hockey came to an end with two exciting finals in front of a capacity crowd in the beautiful setting of Moorpark College on Memorial Day at the 46th California Cup. In the Women’s Super Division final, Gimnasia y Esgrima A from Argentina beat the local favorites Jolie Pitts 3-1, denying them a fourth Cal Cup title while the LA Tigers edged out Team Adidas HFS 2-1 for their third men’s title and the $7,500 prize money.





Camila Mas gave Gimnasia y Esgrima A 1-0 lead on a penalty corner in the 5th minute. However, Krystal Forgesson, one of three kiwi imports, tied the score at 1-1 in the same minute for Jolie Pitts on a beautiful field goal. After evenly played first two periods, the ladies from Argentina took control in the 3rd period as Jazmin Carregal made it 2-1 in the 38th minute on a penalty corner. Team Captain Geraldine Pisani put the game away in the 4th period as she made it 3-1 on a penalty stroke in the 49 minute, giving her tournament leading 8 goals and the Ross Rutledge Award that comes with it.



For third place, the Olympic Club beat Gimnasia y Esgrima B 2-0 in a shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation.



In the Men’s Super Division final, LA Tigers beat Team Adidas HFS 2-1 after Will Holt had given HFS a 0-1 lead in the 33rd minute (3rd period) on a penalty corner. However, Duncan Scott levelled score in the next minute for the Tigers at 1-1. After back to back action in the remainder of 3rd period, Tigers took the 2-1 lead on Paul Singh’s field goal in the 49th minute (4th period).



It was sweet revenge for LA Tigers as Team Adidas HFS had gotten the better of them winning 5-3 in pool B encounter on Saturday.





LA Tigers and Team Adidas HFS - photo by Jag Reyatt





2017 Cal Cup Champions the LA Tigers with their $7,500 check - photo by Ned Dawson



For men’s third place, JDH Montauk Sharks beat the Bulldogs 3-2 after taking a three goal lead on scores by Stephane Vehrle-Smith, Dave Bartram and Jamie Dwyer. Binh Hoang and Patrick Cota finally struck for the Bulldogs in the dying minutes to make the score respectable.



Congratulations to 2017 Cal Cup Tournament Committee and everyone involved for once again doing a superb job hosting this excellent international field hockey tournament.



The 46th edition of one of the oldest and largest the field hockey tournaments in the world, more popularly known as the Cal Cup, featured 130 teams from Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and the USA, consisting of over 2,200 athletes competing in 14 divisions ranging from Mixed Under-8 to Men/Women Super Divisions at four different locations including the main venue, Moorpark College.



This year Cal Cup received a big boost by the appearance of a number of players from down under. Notably among them were the Australian great Jamie Dwyer and Gemma McCaw of the Black Sticks. One of the highlights of this year’s event was the free clinic held by Dwyer for all, especially the kids.





The Aussie legend with his new fans in California Photos: Ned Dawson



In addition to $7,500 top prize in each Super Division, all players in the top three teams of each division received Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals.



For a complete list of all 2017 Cal Cup winners and final standings, please visit www.calcup.com.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive