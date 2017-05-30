

Scotland w Wales - Fiona Burnet's goal



A late strike by Danni Jordan was the difference as Wales beat Scotland 2-1 in another close match in Glasgow.





Scotland enjoyed good possession in the opening stages of the match but neither side created any clear openings to take an early lead. In an early raid on the Welsh defence, Fiona Bruce made some good headway down the left for Scotland but her pass into the D was well blocked by the Wales rear guard.



Then Scotland’s Fiona and Katie Robertson combined to put the ball into the Welsh net but the whistle had already been blown, and the game remained goalless at the end of the first quarter.



Into the second quarter and Wales’ Xenna Hughes thundered the ball into the Scottish D causing a deflection that forced Nikki Cochrane into a diving save at her left post.







Then Wales’ Sarah Jones went on a charging run into the Scotland D, and forced another good save from Cochrane at her near post to keep the scores level.



It was Scotland who opened the scoring and the goal came when Fiona Burnet dived at full stretch to force the ball over the line after good work by Emily Newlands and Sarah Jamieson to create the opportunity.



The Scots thought they’d scored a second soon after, but Becky Merchant had her goal disallowed.



Wales battled back and equalised through Elouise Laity to make it 1-1. Sarah Jones played a long ball for Richards to chase, and Richards ran through on goal then slid the ball past Cochrane to equalise. 1-1.



Just after the restart Wales survived a trio of Scotland penalty corners. First Robyn Collins came close with a low effort, saved by the diving Welsh goalkeeper. Moments later and Collins again was denied another low strike saved by goalkeeper’s legs. The third penalty corner saw a battle for the ball just shy of the Welsh goal line with the threat eventually repelled to keep the result at 1-1.







Scotland continued to exert pressure and Kate Holmes was next to be denied by the goalkeeper – a reverse stick shot into her leg guards saw the Scots thwarted.



The end of the third quarter had the Scots piling on the pressure but unable to penetrate the Welsh rear guard.



Into the final quarter and Wales looked dangerous from a penalty corner routine, the eventual effort deflecting of a Scotland stick and wide.







Good build up down the left between Heather Howie and Lucy Lanigan led to a pass for Bruce in the D, but it was well defended at the near post to deny a clean connection in front of goal.



Wales made it 2-1 through Danni Jordan with just over a minute to play to snatch the victory. She swung a low shot into the bottom left corner to give her side the lead.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release