



The Hockey Family community came together on 27 May in Southampton to remember their friend Ravi Ghowry and raise funds for CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.





Ravi passed away following a long battle with depression and his passing touched many within the hockey community from grass roots players to full Olympic athletes.



Ravi had started his hockey career while at University, where he joined Southampton University Men’s Hockey Club, known as Wessex Hockey. In his debut for the club the side had a bare 11 players to face local rivals Solent University, Ravi stepped in goal and put on a storming display.



This set the tone for Ravi’s involvement in hockey - making sure others got to enjoy the game.



Over the next few years Ravi was an integral part of the hockey club organising the first international tour event for the club in over five years, taking the club to Salou in Spain. It was pointed out by the current Wessex Club Captain that were it not for Ravi’s intervention the club may well still not be going on tour to this date.



Ravi served on the committee throughout his time at University, shuttled players to games even when he was not playing and went in goal constantly to make sure teams could get games.



When former South African goalkeeper Dave Staniforth joined Wessex as a coach he welcomed Ravi into his team at Farnham Hockey Club as well, Ravi producing video for the team as well as photography on occasion. This proved very helpful in their initial seasons in national league, where they remain to this day.



Reading Hockey Club was Ravi’s final club where he travelled to Europe to record the men taking on Europe’s best in the EuroHockey League.



Ravi became a preferred photographer for England Hockey, supplying high quality images to our national governing body at a range of events. His work at the Super 6s Indoor Hockey event really illustrates the standard to which he upped his game as he captured the drama and glitz of the occasion.



The event in Southampton was attended by many of Ravi’s friends and family fondly remembering his contribution to the sport. The aim of the event was to raise funds and awareness of CALM, as well as paying a fitting tribute to Ravi.



For anyone wishing to make donations to the cause you can do by visiting the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RaiseForRavi



England Hockey Board Media release