Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Sign in tribute to hockey stars

Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments

RIA GOODMAN


The sign showing the names of the 21 inductees into the Barbados Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe.)

A SIGN with of the names of 21 inductees into the Barbados Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame has been erected at the turf facility at Wildey.



President of the Barbados Hockey Federation, Mark St Hill, told MIDWEEK SPORT the placement of signage was the second phase following the announcement of those persons last year.

“The criterion [for selection] involved a mixture of [people] having served hockey either as a player or administrator, whatever capacity you served in to take the sport forward. It wasn’t limited to players.

“The history of hockey is very rich in Barbados, and last year we decided that we needed to celebrate persons that really took the sport forward and grew it to the point where it evolved into what it is now,” he said.

Nation News

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.