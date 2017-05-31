RIA GOODMAN





The sign showing the names of the 21 inductees into the Barbados Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe.)



A SIGN with of the names of 21 inductees into the Barbados Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame has been erected at the turf facility at Wildey.





President of the Barbados Hockey Federation, Mark St Hill, told MIDWEEK SPORT the placement of signage was the second phase following the announcement of those persons last year.



“The criterion [for selection] involved a mixture of [people] having served hockey either as a player or administrator, whatever capacity you served in to take the sport forward. It wasn’t limited to players.



“The history of hockey is very rich in Barbados, and last year we decided that we needed to celebrate persons that really took the sport forward and grew it to the point where it evolved into what it is now,” he said.



Nation News