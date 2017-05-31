By BRIAN YONGA





Vikings goalkeeper Winnie Kiprop (left) tries to make a save from Audrey Omaido of Telkom Orange (right) during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom Orange will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Sliders in a mid-week Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League tie at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Orange, who lead the standings on 18 points, will move six points clear of second-placed USIU Spartans with a win in the 6pm encounter.



The 19-time champions are also yet to concede a goal all season and have the best attack in the division, scoring 36 goals from six matches.



Sliders on the other hand are struggling to hit top gear this season. They lie in sixth place with seven points and are looking for their first win in three matches. The former league champions will need to be at their best to stop a red-hot Orange side from extending their unbeaten run.



Orange hit Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) 5-0 in their last outing on April 30 and coach Jos Openda will be hoping for a repeat performance Wednesday evening.



“We are playing really well and there is little to change in our formation. We just need to keep our shape and also ensure we do not concede,” a confident Openda said.



“When teams play against us they always rise to the occasion and this match will be no different. Sliders are tough to break down but we have the players who can do special things,” he added.



AURA RETURNS



Orange will have international Lillian Aura back for the match after the attacking midfielder missed the last two matches with a knee injury.



Strikers Jackline Mwangi and Audrey Omaido, who have both scored eight goals, will be hoping to add to their accounts.



Amira's Pauline Naise leads the scoring charts with nine goals.



Openda could start with Cynthia Onyango in goal ahead of Ruth Njoki, who came in the last two quarters against MSC.



Sliders come into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss to Spartans on May 21 and will be seeking only their third win of the season. They are still without influential defender Beryl Auma who got injured during the Africa Club Championship in January.



Sliders coach Felix Okoth has challenged his charges not to be intimidated by Orange's good form.



“We are definitely the underdogs going into the match but we will not roll over and allow them (Orange) to have their way. We will fight till the end,” Okoth said.



Veteran striker Anita Agunda will lead Sliders' forward line. Last season, Orange won this fixture 6-0, while in January's Club Championship, they beat Sliders 4-0.



