



Bob de Voogd’s says HC Oranje-Rood will use the hurt of missing out on the Dutch playoffs to full effect to galvanise them at this weekend’s EHL FINAL4 in Brasschaat.





The Dutch striker was one of the stars of the 2015 EHL final when he scored the crucial effort in an epic shoot-out to bring the trophy to Eindhoven. Since then, the Zwart has changed to Rood but the side still has plenty of the same faces like Mink van der Weerden, Robert van der Horst and Jelle Galema who will be aiming to win another EHL crown.



Their Hoofdklasse hopes ended early in May when SV Kampong, the eventual winners, scored a last minute penalty stroke to earn a draw that pushed Oranje-Rood down to fifth place.



It meant that the Eindhoven outfit missed out on a final for the first time in a long while, something de Voogd said was tough to take.



“Especially the first week after that was hard to get over the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs,” he told the EHL website. “After four finals in a row, we knew we had lost our title. That hurts.”



It meant that focus turned quicker than expected to their June 3 date with Wimbledon with the EHL coming sharply into view.



“Some of the guys went off to train with the national team but we kept training all the way through with Oranje-Rood as well. For the last two weeks, we picked up the intensity in training and also had some good practice matches. I think now the feeling is very positive and we're eager to start next Saturday.”



In those fixtures, they beat neighbours Den Bosch 3-1 and promotion hopefuls Tilburg 4-0. De Voogd said that we cannot read too much into those results but says the side is happy with the team’s form.



Looking at Wimbledon, he adds that Oranje-Rood have looked closely at the video of their opponent.



“They have a strong, collective defence and are dangerous in the fast break. Also, they have some players we have to watch individually. Knowing their qualities will help us but playing our own game will be just as important for us. It's going to be close but we do have the quality to get to the final on Sunday.”



De Voogd also says he is enjoying being a little more in the background for the FINAL4. He was the face of the KO16, appearing front and centre of the promotion of the event.



He admitted afterwards that there were distractions with people asking him for tickets and so on, leading to him having to turn the phone off for a while.



But, overall, playing in front of packed home crowds was a memorable experience and he is looking forward to creating more and more new memories and, potentially, another EHL crown.



“Being closely involved was something I really enjoyed. But to be honest, at this moment, it's also nice to completely focus with the team and just play hockey.



“Nonetheless I really look forward how KHC Dragons will organize the KO4. I'm sure it will be fantastic again. I can't wait.”



Euro Hockey League media release