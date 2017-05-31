Fulton names squad for Ireland v Pakistan series
Irish Coach Craig Fulton has named his squad for the forthcoming test matches v Pakistan. He has selected 29 players and from this group has named two teams for the first two tests. Following the second game on Saturday, Fulton will name a squad to play the third test on Sunday June 4th at 2pm. All three matches will be played at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Comber Road, Lisburn
Thursday June 1st – 19.30 – IRELAND V PAKISTAN
David Harte (GK) - Kampong
Jamie Carr (GK) - Three Rock Rovers
Jonny Bell – Lisnagarvey
Lee Cole – Monkstown
John Jackson – Bath Buccs
Stuart Loughrey – H & W
Conor Harte – Racing
Matthew Bell – Banbridge
Chris Cargo – H & W
Shane O Donoghue – Glenanne
Neal Glassey – Lisnagarvey
Kirk Shimmins – Pembroke Wanderers
Sean Murray – Lisnagarvey
Eugene Magee – Banbridge
Johnny McKee – Banbridge
Matthew Nelson – Lisnagarvey
Alan Sothern – Pembroke Wanderers
Jeremy Duncan – UCD
Saturday June 3rd – 14.00 – IRELAND V PAKISTAN
Jamie Carr (GK) - Three Rock Rovers
Mark Ingram (GK) – Pembroke Wanderers
Paul Gleghorne – Lisnagarvey
Sam O Connor - Glenanne
John Jackson – Bath Buccs
Conor Harte – Racing
Luke Madeley – Three Rock Rovers
Matthew Bell – Banbridge
Chris Cargo – H & W
Shane O Donoghue – Glenanne
Sean Murray – Lisnagarvey
Stephen Cole – Monkstown
Drew Carlisle – Banbridge
Peter Caruth – Annadale
Julian Dale – Cork C of I
Owen Magee – Banbridge
Johnny McKee – Banbridge
Alan Sothern – Pembroke Wanderers
It will be a special occasion for Conor Harte on Thursday June 1st as he will become the 5th Mens player to reach the ‘200 Cap’ milestone joining Ronan Gormley, Eugene Magee, John Jackson & Michael Watt. At the other end of the scale Three Rock Rovers Luke Madeley will get his first cap on Saturday June 3rd.
IRELAND VS PAKISTAN IN LISNAGARVEY HOCKEY CLUB
Thursday 1st June - 7.30pm
Saturday 3rd June - 2.00pm
Sunday 4th June - 2.00pm
Tickets will be available to purchase at the gate
Irish Hockey Association media release