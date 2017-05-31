



Irish Coach Craig Fulton has named his squad for the forthcoming test matches v Pakistan. He has selected 29 players and from this group has named two teams for the first two tests. Following the second game on Saturday, Fulton will name a squad to play the third test on Sunday June 4th at 2pm. All three matches will be played at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Comber Road, Lisburn





Thursday June 1st – 19.30 – IRELAND V PAKISTAN



David Harte (GK) - Kampong

Jamie Carr (GK) - Three Rock Rovers

Jonny Bell – Lisnagarvey

Lee Cole – Monkstown

John Jackson – Bath Buccs

Stuart Loughrey – H & W

Conor Harte – Racing

Matthew Bell – Banbridge

Chris Cargo – H & W

Shane O Donoghue – Glenanne

Neal Glassey – Lisnagarvey

Kirk Shimmins – Pembroke Wanderers

Sean Murray – Lisnagarvey

Eugene Magee – Banbridge

Johnny McKee – Banbridge

Matthew Nelson – Lisnagarvey

Alan Sothern – Pembroke Wanderers

Jeremy Duncan – UCD



Saturday June 3rd – 14.00 – IRELAND V PAKISTAN



Jamie Carr (GK) - Three Rock Rovers

Mark Ingram (GK) – Pembroke Wanderers

Paul Gleghorne – Lisnagarvey

Sam O Connor - Glenanne

John Jackson – Bath Buccs

Conor Harte – Racing

Luke Madeley – Three Rock Rovers

Matthew Bell – Banbridge

Chris Cargo – H & W

Shane O Donoghue – Glenanne

Sean Murray – Lisnagarvey

Stephen Cole – Monkstown

Drew Carlisle – Banbridge

Peter Caruth – Annadale

Julian Dale – Cork C of I

Owen Magee – Banbridge

Johnny McKee – Banbridge

Alan Sothern – Pembroke Wanderers



It will be a special occasion for Conor Harte on Thursday June 1st as he will become the 5th Mens player to reach the ‘200 Cap’ milestone joining Ronan Gormley, Eugene Magee, John Jackson & Michael Watt. At the other end of the scale Three Rock Rovers Luke Madeley will get his first cap on Saturday June 3rd.



IRELAND VS PAKISTAN IN LISNAGARVEY HOCKEY CLUB



Thursday 1st June - 7.30pm

Saturday 3rd June - 2.00pm

Sunday 4th June - 2.00pm



Tickets will be available to purchase at the gate



Irish Hockey Association media release