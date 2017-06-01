Holly MacNeil







Following the 2017 Under 18 Australian Championships in Hobart, Hockey Australia identified a group of 27 boys and girls deserving of recognition as “Futures Athletes.”





Hockey Australia along with the state and territory association partners and our National Training Centre programs have implemented significant changes in how athletes are supported within this age bracket.



The resetting of the High Performance Program squads, the National Development Squad and the National Development Squad will see a shift in support within the National Training Centre programs for greater numbers of athletes at the National Development Squad level.



To facilitate this change, our state and territory association partners will be taking a greater aligned lead in the development of recognised future athletes. Predominantly, this will occur in the home state underpinning program, with support of the local National Training Centre.



The 2017 recognised future athletes are as follows:



Men

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Tom Brown (Coraki, NSW)

Lain Carr (Matcham, NSW)

Henry Chambers (Battery Point, TAS)

Nathan Ephraums (Keysborough, VIC)

Harrison Farrell (Mt Louisa, QLD)

Michael Francis (Bulimba, QLD)

Gobindra Gill (Acton Park, TAS)

Harry Golding (Fremantle, WA)

Fred Gray (Rose Park, SA)

Sam Gray (Lithgow, NSW)

Lachlan Hardy (Brisbane, QLD)

Tom Harvie (Daranup, WA)

Ehren Hazell (Tamworth, NSW)

Nathan Hochman (Marrara, NT)

Sam McCulloch (Sandy Bay, TAS)

Sam Mudford (Mitchells Island, NSW)

Josh Mulder (Mount Martha, VIC)

Alistair Murray (Crawley, WA)

Matthew Neeson (Latham, ACT)

Marshall Puzey (Halls Head, WA)

Daine Richards (Cordeaux Heights, NSW)

Chrisitan Starkie (Kingsley, WA

Hayden Vaitekenas (Stoneville, WA)

Rory Walker (Adamstown, NSW)

Lachlan Walter (Emerald, VIC)

Simon Wells (Redwood Park, SA)

Ben White (Blackburn, VIC)



Women

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Rhiannon Baxter (New Auckland, QLD)

Julia Bradley (Coogee, NSW)

Phillida Bridley (New Town, TAS)

Sarah Byrnes (Floreat, WA)

Emma Debrouge (Perkholme, SA)

Dayle Dolkens (Coomera, QLD)

Olivia Downs (Brighton, VIC)

Genevieve Ferguson (Coorparoo, QLD)

Litiana Field (Double Bay, NSW)

Kendra Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD

Sara Foster (Nedlands, WA)

Ruby Harris (Yeronga, QLD)

Jaime Hemingway (Wingham, NSW)

Amy Lawton (Emerald, VIC)

Erin Lidbetter (Virginia, NT)

Morgan Mathison (Mermaid Waters, QLD)

Ashlyn McBurnie (Bald Hills, QLD)

Zoe Newman (Gymea Bay, NSW)

Miriam Pritchard (Glebe, NSW)

Renee Rockliff (Victoria Park, WA)

Indiana Robertson (Bentleigh, VIC)

Jolie Sertorio (Peppermint Grove, WA)

Courtney Schonell (Narellan Vale, NSW)

Maddie Smith (Marrara, NT)

Jo Snynam (Kardinya, WA)

Kendal Steel (Adamstown, NSW)

Emily Witheyman-Crump (Yamanto, QLD)



Hockey Australia media release