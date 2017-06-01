

Waihi School has huge number of people playing hockey, 81 of their 82 pupils. TETSURO MITOMO/FAIRFAX NZ



The number of boys playing hockey at Waihi School has sky-rocketed, and you can bet it has plenty to do with former Black Sticks Hayden Shaw and Colleen Suddaby.





Of the 82 pupils on the school's roll, 81 play hockey. Yes, you heard correctly, the game with the ball and the hook-shaped stick - not rugby or football - is proving extremely popular at the independent school for day and boarding boys.



The boys are lucky, they don't have to look far to get some tips from some of the best. Shaw and Suddaby teach at Waihi, while Callum Askins, a member of the South Canterbury men's team, also helps out.





Former Black Sticks player Colleen Suddaby is a teacher at Waihi school. TETSURO MITOMO/FAIRFAX NZ



Waihi School headmaster Allan Short said the presence of two former Black Sticks made hockey a popular choice.



"Having Hayden (Shaw) and Colleen (Suddaby) there is massive, they've really helped promote the game at the school," Short said. "They're passionate about it and love seeing the pupils play."



Short said Hockey South Canterbury needed to share some of the credit.





Hayden Shaw, who also teaches at the school, credited Hockey South Canterbury for their support. FAIRFAX MEDIA



"We encourage all our pupils to do at least two sports each. The hockey association is great, they really encourage all the children to have a go. Their competition is so well run and everyone loves it down there."



Rugby, football and basketball were also popular winter sport options but don't match they don't attract the same number of participants.



"I think the success of Sam Lane being a Black Stick has also helped the boys to see how well he's done with it, and they can see there are chances with hockey from South Canterbury."



The only pupil who doesn't play hockey is a strong swimmer and does squad training when the former is on.



Shaw, who teaches at the school, also praised the Hockey South Canterbury for offering support.



"The association are really good to us," Shaw said. "Hockey South Canterbury do it really well. They play it mid-week, allowing many of the boys to have a go at it."



Shaw and Suddaby had distinguished careers in hockey, having played at international level. But Shaw said the foundations were set well before he arrived.



"Hamish Brown and Mel Thatcher were here before us and they were the stepping stones for the hockey, they were passionate about it and we've just carried it on."



He said the boys often ask him about what it was like being a professional hockey player.



"There's probably about a dozen or so boys, who don't play either rugby or football."



Shaw enjoys helping out the teams and seeing the boys play a sport.



"It's nice they're playing hockey but to me it's not everything. I'm just pleased they're playing a sport and if rugby was midweek I think it'd just be as popular."



Stuff